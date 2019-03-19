Delhi HC disposes of petition against Flipkart, Amazon

national

A division bench headed by Delhi Chief Justice Rajendra Menon was hearing a plea filed by NGO Telecom Watchdog demanding probe into Amazon India, and Flipkart allegedly violating FDI norms

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Monday disposed of a petition alleging violations of foreign direct investment (FDI) norms by e-commerce giants Flipkart and Amazon.

The bench disposed of the petition after the Enforcement Directorate informed the court that a probe in this regard is still going on. The plea further alleged that Amazon India and Flipkart allegedly routed hot-selling stocks through multiple entities.

"Popular products were routed at cheap prices using proxies. While Cloud tail single is the largest seller on Amazon India, WS Retail is the single largest seller on Flipkart," the plea reads. The petition also alleged that these companies have endangered the survival of brick-and-mortar stores.

