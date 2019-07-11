Delhi HC issues notice to BJP MP Hans Raj Hans over false declaration

national

Delhi High Court issued a notice to BJP MP Hans Raj Hans on a plea which alleged that he provided false information in his election affidavit

The Delhi High Court on Thursday issued a notice to BJP MP Hans Raj Hans on a plea which alleged that he provided false information in his election affidavit for the recent Lok Sabha polls.

The petitioner, Rajesh Lilothia, who contested against him on Congress ticket, alleged that the North-West Delhi lawmaker had made false declarations about his education and his wife's income, showing Rs 2.50 crore liability on her.

The petition said, in an affidavit in 2009, Hans disclosed his highest educational qualification as 'PREP' from DAV College, Jalandhar which was completed in 1981, but in his affidavit filed on April 23 this year he disclosed his highest qualification as 'Matric' from Government Senior Secondary School, Dhaliwal, Jalandhar completed in 1978.

There was no mention of the 'PREP' from DAV College, Jalandhar, in the latest affidavit, the petitioner said.

Hearing on the petition filed through advocates Vikram Dua and Sunil Kumar, Justice Jayant Nath also issued directions to the Election Commission to preserve his records and posted the matter for September 18.

