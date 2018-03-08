Delhi HC notice to officials over non-payment of teachers' salaries

A bench of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C. Hari Shankar said doctors, nurses and others working in Delhi's Municipal Corporations were also facing a similar situation

Delhi High Court on Thursday expressed unhappiness over non-payment of salaries to municipal school teachers and issued contempt notice to the Chief Secretary and Commissioners of the East and North Delhi Municipal Corporations.

The court asked the Delhi government to apprise it as to who was responsible for releasing funds to the three corporations, and also explain why Pay Commission recommendations had not been implemented. The court fixed April 11 for hearing in the matter.

The court was hearing NGO Social Jurist's plea, seeking contempt of court action against the two MCs for not following the High Court's January 5 order to clear arrears of teachers within a month.

