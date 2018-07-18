Delhi HC questions authorities stand on lack of breastfeeding facilities in public places

The court was hearing a PIL filed on behalf of a mother and her newborn seeking facilities for breastfeeding in public places away from "censuring and dishonourable looks"

The Delhi High Court today sought the stand of the Centre, AAP government and civic authorities here on providing facilities to mothers to breastfeed in public places, observing that they were being provided all over the world.

A bench of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C Hari Shankar said the matter needs to be examined by all the land owning agencies and civic bodies and issued notice to the municipal bodies and Delhi Development Authority (DDA) apart, from the Centre and the AAP government.

The court noted there were no facilities to breastfeed even in airports here.

It directed all the authorities to place a report before it in four weeks on the action taken by them to address the issue and listed the matter for further hearing on August 28.

The plea, filed through advocate Animesh Rastogi, contends that not providing such facilities amounts to "hampering" women's right to privacy.

