Delhi HC to hear plea on Jama Masjid Imam's title

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday will continue hearing a plea restraining the Waqf Board from using the title `Shahi Imam' for Jama Masjid's Imam.

Earlier, a plea was filed seeking to remove the word "Shahi" from the title of the Shahi Imam of Jama Masjid.

Following this, the court in November last year had issued a notice to the Delhi Waqf Board and Ministry of Minority Affairs.

The petitioner in his plea cited Article 18 of the Constitution, which prohibits Indian citizens from receiving titles from any foreign state, thus barring the use of "Shahi" or an officer appointed by an Emperor (Shah), which used to be accorded during the Mughal Period.

The plea also argued that there was no space for artificial distinctions in a true democracy.

