Delhi HC wants to know 'science' behind death as rape deterrent

The Delhi High Court asked the Centre on Monday if it had done any research or scientific assessment before coming out with an ordinance to award death penalty for rape of girls below the age of 12.

The high court was dealing with an old PIL that challenged the Criminal Law (Amendment) Act of 2013. "Did you carry out any study, any scientific assessment that death penalty is a deterrent to rape? Have you thought of the consequences to the victim? How many offenders would allow their victims to survive now that rape and murder have the same punishment," a bench of acting chief justice Gita Mittal and Justice C Hari Shankar asked the government.

The high court said the government was "not even looking at the root cause" or "educating people" as the offenders are often found to be below the age of 18 years and in majority of the cases, the perpetrator is someone from the family or known to them.

