Delhi High Court allows Sikh students to wear kada, kirpan in NEET exam

The Delhi High Court on Thursday allowed a plea moved by Sikh students seeking permission to wear traditional 'kada' and 'kirpan' inside the exam hall in the upcoming NEET exam.

"Ask those in traditional attire to come an hour early," a bench of Justice S. Ravindra Bhat and Justice A.K. Chawla told the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) which conducts the pan-India examination.

The court order came on a plea by the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee who argued that Sikh students cannot be barred from carrying traditional attire in the examination hall.

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), conducted by CBSE, is the entrance examination for students who wish to study any graduate medical course or dental course.

The examination is going to be held on May 6.

