Delhi High Court asks CBDT's response on pleas opposing linking Aadhaar and IT returns

The Delhi High Court sought the Centre's and tax authority CBDT's response on a plea opposing the requirement of quoting Aadhaar number or linking it with PAN in e-filing tax returns.

The issue was raised before a bench of justices S Ravindra Bhat and A K Chawla by two lawyers, one of them a senior advocate, whose income tax returns were not accepted by the e-filing portal of the I-T department for want of Aadhaar number. While issuing notice to the Centre and Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) seeking their stand, the court said senior advocate Mukul Talwar and advocate Vrinda Grover can file their returns without quoting the Aadhaar number.

