Delhi High Court Bar Association condemns UP Bar Council chief's murder

The DHCBA appealed to the Uttar Pradesh government to investigate the case expeditiously to ensure the severest punishment is awarded to the guilty persons

On June 14, 2019, the Delhi High Court Bar Association (DHCBA) condemned the murder of Uttar Pradesh Bar Council President Darwesh Singh Yadav. "We stand solidly in support of our brothers and sisters of the Uttar Pradesh Bar in this tragic hour and share their grief," DHCBA Secretary Abhijat said.

The association also conveyed its condolences to the members of the bereaved family and also to the entire legal fraternity. The DHCBA appealed to the Uttar Pradesh government to investigate the case expeditiously to ensure the severest punishment is awarded to the guilty persons.

Yadav had been elected as Uttar Pradesh Bar Council President on Sunday. On Wednesday, Yadav was sitting in a lawyer's chamber at the Agra Civil Courts her aide Manish Sharma came in and shot her dead. He pumped three bullets into Yadav's head and chest and then shot himself in the head too.

Sharma was admitted to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram in a critical condition and died later. Following the incident, the state government has upgraded security arrangements in all courts.

The mortal remains of #UttarPradesh Bar Council President #DarweshYadav, who was shot dead on June 12, were consigned to flames in her native #Chandpur village in #Etah district.



On June 13, 2019, the mortal remains of Uttar Pradesh Bar Council President Darwesh Yadav, who was shot dead on Wednesday, were consigned to flames in her native Chandpur village in Etah district. Uttar Pradesh Minister Brijesh Pathak was among the thousands who turned up to pay tribute to the deceased. A large number of lawyers were also present on the occasion.

Family members of Darwesh Yadav, meanwhile, demanded a CBI inquiry into the murder and alleged that Manish Sharma (who shot Darwesh Yadav) had embezzled funds which apparently led to her murder. Manish Sharma had shot himself after killing Darwesh Yadav and is admitted to Medanta hospital in Gurugram and is in a critical condition. Read the full story here.

