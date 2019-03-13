Delhi High Court issues notice on plea saying railways not accepting UDID cards

national

The petition filed by National Platform for the Rights of the Disabled (NPRD) has submitted that the decision of the railways to issue a separate card is in conflict with the Unique Disability Identity Card (UDID) scheme.

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has sought a response from Indian Railways on a PIL seeking quashing of a circular issued by the national transporter mandating a separate identity card for physically challenged people for availing travel concession. The petition filed by National Platform for the Rights of the Disabled (NPRD) has submitted that the decision of the railways to issue a separate card is in conflict with the Unique Disability Identity Card (UDID) scheme.

A division bench of the high court presided by Chief Justice Rajendra Menon and also comprising of Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani on Tuesday sought a reply from the Ministry of Railways and Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities on the issue. The petition said the UDID is recognised for availing benefits for the differently abled throughout the country.

It requested the court to direct the railways to validate the UDID cards issued under the mandate of the RPD Act, 2016 for concession-based ticketing for physically challenged persons in compliance with Article 14 (Right to Equality) of the Constitution of India and the principles of natural justice. The plea submitted that until the initiation of the UDID, the physically challenged were compelled to procure separate certificates or cards for each specific entitlement and benefit under different schemes of the government. "UPSC applicants were supposed to get a different type of certificate. Several other agencies and departments insisted on their own formats and certificates," said the plea

