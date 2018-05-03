Delhi High Court rejects bail to 62-year-old woman in Sangam Vihar murder case

The elderly woman was involved in a murder case in which the victim's body was covered with salt to conceal its identity

A 62-year-old woman, known as the 'mama' of Sangam Vihar area in Delhi, was denied anticipatory bail by the High Court on Wednesday. The elderly woman was involved in a murder case in which the victim's body was covered with salt to conceal its identity.

Denying the bail, Justice Anu Malhotra said the weapon used to commit the crime has not been recovered and the woman, Basiran, was required for custodial interrogation by police.

"It is apparent that custodial interrogation of the applicant is required and thus the prayer made by the applicant seeking the grant of anticipatory bail is declined and all interim protection is withdrawn," Justice Malhotra said.

In September last year, the body of the 23-year-old man was found buried under a huge quantity of salt in Sangam Vihar area, according to police.

Basiran had allegedly taken a contract of Rs 60,000 to kill the man and she disbursed the money among the co-accused. A few of the co-accused have been arrested by the police.

