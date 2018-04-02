Delhi High Court seeks CBSE's stand on plea for court-monitored probe into paper leak case

A bench of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C Hari Shankar also asked the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to apprise it of the Board's plans to hold Maths re-test for the class 10

Representational Image

The Delhi High Court today sought the stands of the CBSE and the Centre on a plea for court-monitored probe into the paper leak case.

A bench of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C Hari Shankar also asked the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to apprise it of the Board's plans to hold Maths re-test for the class 10.

The court was hearing a plea for a court-monitored probe into the recent leaks of the Maths and Economics CBSE examination papers of class 10 and 12, respectively.

The petition by NGO Social Jurist has sought that the class 10 Maths exam be held in April rather than July as proposed by the authorities.

The petition filed by advocate Ashok Agarwal has also prayed for liberal marks to the students in the Maths and Economics re-examination.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates