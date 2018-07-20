Delhi High Court seeks police' response to plea for CBI probe against Daati Maharaj

Justice Mukta Gupta listed the matter for further hearing on August 30

Daati Maharaj/ File Pic

The Delhi High Court on Friday asked the city Police to file its response to a woman's plea for a CBI probe against self-styled godman Daati Maharaj. The woman has accused Daati of sexual assault.

Justice Mukta Gupta listed the matter for further hearing on August 30. The victim's advocate Pradeep Tiwari has demanded the immediate arrest of the accused.

The high court last week advised an NGO, which had sought a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation, to file a fresh plea along with the woman's affidavit.

The bench observed that since the NGO, which filed the plea, was not the victim, it had no locus standi in the matter.

The incident came to light after the woman filed a case at Fatehpur Beri police station alleging that the founder of the Delhi-based Shree Shanidham Trust had subjected her to rape and unnatural sex.

