Search

Delhi High Court seeks police' response to plea for CBI probe against Daati Maharaj

Jul 20, 2018, 18:30 IST | IANS

Justice Mukta Gupta listed the matter for further hearing on August 30

Delhi High Court seeks police' response to plea for CBI probe against Daati Maharaj
Daati Maharaj/ File Pic

The Delhi High Court on Friday asked the city Police to file its response to a woman's plea for a CBI probe against self-styled godman Daati Maharaj. The woman has accused Daati of sexual assault.

Justice Mukta Gupta listed the matter for further hearing on August 30. The victim's advocate Pradeep Tiwari has demanded the immediate arrest of the accused.

The high court last week advised an NGO, which had sought a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation, to file a fresh plea along with the woman's affidavit.

The bench observed that since the NGO, which filed the plea, was not the victim, it had no locus standi in the matter.

The incident came to light after the woman filed a case at Fatehpur Beri police station alleging that the founder of the Delhi-based Shree Shanidham Trust had subjected her to rape and unnatural sex.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Except for the change in headline, the story has been provided "AS-IS," "AS AVAILABLE, without any verification or editing from our side. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Ryan student murder: Child's family to move Supreme Court, demands parallel CBI probe

Tags

national newsdelhi high court
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK