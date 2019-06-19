Delhi High Court seeks report on brawl between tempo drivers, police from Union Home Ministry

national

The petitioners have sought CCTV footage of the incident as well as medical records of the victims

Representational Picture

On June 19, 2019, the Delhi High Court asked the Union Home Ministry and the city police to file a report, within a week, on Sunday's incident in the capital's Mukherjee Nagar area where a road accident led to a clash between two tempo drivers and police personnel.

A division bench of Justice Jayant Nath and Justice Najmi Waziri listed the matter for July 2 for further hearing after taking up the pleas seeking compensation to the victims of the incident and a court-monitored investigation in the incident.

#DelhiHighCourt on June 19 asked the #UnionHomeMinistry and the city police to file a report, within a week, on June 16 incident in the capital's #MukherjeeNagar area where a road accident led to a clash between two tempo drivers and #police personnel.



Photo: IANS pic.twitter.com/E4KyHskcUs — IANS Tweets (@ians_india) June 19, 2019

While one petition has been filed by Seema Singhal through advocates Sangeeta Bharti and Rubinder Ghumman, the other was filed by businessman Manjeet Singh Chugh. The court pulled up the Delhi Police over the incident even as it said that the case has been transferred to the Crime Branch.

A minor incident of road rage turned into a major clash, when police, both uniformed and plainclothes personnel allegedly assaulted auto-driver Sarabjeet Singh, who threatened them with his 'kirpan', and his minor son. The incident, which reportedly took place in the middle of a busy road, was also recorded on CCTV.

The petitioners sought an independent inquiry by an impartial agency like the CBI into the "most horrific incident of police brutality" on Sarabjeet Singh and his minor son on June 16 near Mukherjee Nagar Police Station so that the guilty can be booked and the victims are compensated in accordance with the law.

The petitioner alleged barbaric, horrific and malafide use of power by the police as victims were brutally beaten up by sticks and pistol butts by several policemen when Sarabjeet Singh's Gramin Seva auto brushed against a police Emergency Response Vehicle.

The horrific incident of the excessive police force and brutality led to huge unrest amongst the general public at large who amassed in huge numbers in front of the Mukherjee Nagar police station, the petitioners told the court. They said that brutal attack on Sarabjeet Singh and his minor son are wholly arbitrary, unjust, oppressive and destructive of their constitutional rights.

The petitioners sought CCTV footage of the incident as well as medical records of the victims. They have also sought framing of appropriate guidelines for police reforms to prevent such violent acts of police brutality and excessive force.

Top five news stories of the day

The Dutch mystery: Did missing man's wife get him to sign restraining affidavit?

Sharmila Shinde had sensed her husband Avdhut would kill her in a foreign land, which made her so scared to shift to the Netherlands that she made him sign an affidavit solemnly declaring he won't harm or kill her, her friends and neighbours told mid-day. Meanwhile, mid-day has also obtained a call recording where Avdhut can be heard reassuring Sharmila he won’t murder her. (Read full story)

Zee TV producer died of drowning in Aarey pond, reveals primary report

The primary report on the cause of death of the senior producer at Zee TV, Sohan Chauhan on Sunday, has revealed drowning. His last rites were performed on Monday in the presence of his wife, brother and other relatives. The family has made no complaint, the police said. During the investigation, the cops from Aarey police station checked CCTV footage in which he was seen coming out of the lift around 3.45am on Sunday. He had a bottle of Thums Up in one hand. Instead of using the main gate to exit, he was seen going out from the back gate towards the pond in which he was found drowned. (Read full story)

Mumbai Crime: Rape case filed against CPI (M) leader's son at Oshiwara

The Oshiwara police have registered a case of rape and cheating against Binoy Kodiyeri, the son of CPI (M) state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan. The party is currently in power in Kerala. The accused has denied all allegations in a press statement in Kerala. (Read full story)

Mumbai: RPF plans to sweep LTT clean of errant auto, taxi drivers

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has come up with a master plan to put an end to errant auto and taxi drivers fleecing commuters at the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT). The officers have written to the Regional Transport Office (RTO) seeking their help in executing the plan, which would be implemented on a war-footing. (Read full story)

Mumbai: BMC might use 'readymade' bridges to solve traffic crisis

To solve the traffic chaos following the closure of many bridges in the city, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is thinking of using pre-fabricated bridges. These can be installed within three months at the required spot. However, their cost and technicalities are yet to be explored by the BMC. (Read full story)

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates