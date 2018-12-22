Delhi High Court: Sushil Sharma, in prison for killing wife, must be released

national

Delhi government standing counsel, however, had said the LG, the competent authority to decide the pre-mature release of convicts, had accepted SRB recommendations not to release Sharma

Sushil Kumar Sharma

The Delhi High Court Friday ordered "forthwith" release of former youth Congress leader Sushil Kumar Sharma, serving life term for the murder of his wife Naina Sahni in 1995.

Sharma has already undergone over two decades of incarceration in the case. A bench of Justices Siddharth Mridul and Sangita Dhingra Sehgal passed the order.

Now 56, Sharma had shot dead his wife in 1995, objecting to her alleged relationship with a male friend. He had then chopped her body into pieces and attempted to burn it in a restaurant oven.

Known as the Tandoor (oven) murder case, it is one of the landmark cases in India in which DNA evidence and a second autopsy were used to establish the guilt of the accused. The high court set aside and quashed the recommendations of the sentence review board (SRB) which had rejected Sharma's pre-mature release.

It also set aside the "non-speaking affirmation" of SRB's recommendations by the Lieutenant Governor, who is the competent authority. "We accordingly direct that the state shall release Sushil Sharma forthwith," the bench said.

The court had earlier issued notice to the Delhi government and sought its stand on Sharma's plea seeking release from custody on the grounds that he has been jailed for over two decades, including the period of remission, and his continued incarceration was illegal. Sharma, who is in prison since 1995, had contended that he has already undergone the maximum prescribed sentence as mandated under the SRB guidelines.

Advocate Amit Sahni, appearing for Sharma, had said that guidelines on premature release state that life convicts sentenced for a single offence are to be released after completion of 20 years of incarceration and those with heinous crimes are to be granted the relief after 25 years.

Delhi government standing counsel, however, had said the LG, the competent authority to decide the pre-mature release of convicts, had accepted SRB recommendations not to release Sharma.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever