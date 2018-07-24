Delhi High Court to hear Chidambaram's anticipatory bail plea on Wednesday

Chidambaram has filed his anticipatory bail plea through advocates Pramod Kumar Dubey and Arshdeep Singh and requested the court to grant him protection from arrest from ED in the case

P. Chidambaram

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday said that it will hear the anticipatory bail plea of former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram in the INX Media money laundering case on Wednesday.

Chidambaram has filed his anticipatory bail plea through advocates Pramod Kumar Dubey and Arshdeep Singh and requested the court to grant him protection from arrest from ED in the case.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) are probing how Karti Chidambaram managed to get clearance from the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB).

His son Karti was arrested on February 28 by the CBI for allegedly taking money to facilitate the FIPB clearance to INX Media in 2007 when his father was the Union Finance Minister in the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government. Later, Karti was granted bail.

Karti's chartered accountant S Bhaskararaman was arrested in the case by the ED and he was later granted bail.

Chidambaram has told the court that he apprehended arrest following the CBI summons issued to him.

Citing that the ED has opposed his anticipatory bail plea in another case related to the Aircel-Maxis deal, he said: "it cannot be ruled out that the ED may also summon him or illegally arrest him even without issuing summons."

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates