Delhi: Infant allegedly mowed down by car

An eight-month-old infant was allegedly mowed down by a car inside the Netaji Subhas University of Technology (NSIT) campus in Delhi’s Dwarka, a police official informed. According to the police, the incident occurred on September 13. According to Anand's mother, the incident occurred at around 9:30 am near the NSIT college canteen, on Friday.

The DCP of Dwarka said a staffer was reportedly driving the car that killed the child, identified by the police as Anand. “We were informed about the incident after a Police Control Room (PCR) call was received at Dwarka North from Vanketeshwar hospital, that an eight-month-old baby, Anand was brought dead there. We haven't received any complaint in this matter yet," he said.

"The body of the deceased infant was sent for post mortem on Friday and the reports are awaited. We have recorded the statement of his parents and other relatives. However, the parents have denied the present allegations on the college staff," DCP added. Police assured that strict action will be taken against the accused staffer after the post mortem report comes out.

In another incident in Delhi, the body of a man was allegedly found in a drain on Sunday in Alipur area, of the national capital, the Delhi Police informed. According to the police, the deceased man was identified as Manish and was missing since September 11. The matter is under probe and more details in this regard are awaited.

With inputs from ANI

