Delhi Lt Governor's Twitter account faces technical glitch: Official

The Twitter account of Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal was facing a technical glitch on Tuesday, about which Twitter authorities were informed, an official at his office said



Representation pic

The Twitter account of Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal was facing a technical glitch on Tuesday, about which Twitter authorities were informed, an official at his office said. The official initially said the Twitter handle @LtGovDelhi was hacked late Tuesday night but later said it could be a technical glitch and they were looking into it. The official said no police complaint had been filed till the filing of the report.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai, National and International news here

Download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get updates on all the latest and trending stories on the go