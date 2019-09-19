Delhi: Man booked for raping, committing unnatural sex with wife

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

Delhi police has registered a case against a man who allegedly raped his wife and also forced her to do unnatural sex. The accused has been identified as Atul Agarwal, a resident of Geeta Colony.

In the FIR, the survivor alleged that her husband forced to indulge in unnatural sex and used a video recording of the act to blackmail her to sleep with his friends and colleagues.

The survivor alleged that in January, Agarwal after consuming alcohol asked her to sleep with his friend, one Sanjay Kaushik whom he had brought home. When she refused Agarawal threatened to post a video on social media and also locked her and his friend inside a room.

The woman further alleged that Kaushik raped her and after he went away another man named Pushpendra Mishra arrived and forced her into sex. The woman alleged that later in the night her husband returned home and indulged in unnatural sex with her.

After these incidents, the survivor approached the police and filed a complaint against all the accused. The Police on September 17 registered a case against the accused under sections 376/377/34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

