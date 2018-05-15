Delhi man ends up in hospital after eating burger from popular fast-food chain

When he was relishing the burger, he felt something rigid in the mouth





A man was hospitalised with a throat injury caused by a piece of plastic in a burger he ate at an outlet of a popular US fast-food chain at the Rajiv Chowk Metro Station in central Delhi. Rakesh Kumar bought a cheese veggie burger from an outlet of Burger King at the metro station on Sunday. When he was relishing it, he felt something rigid in the mouth.



After some time, he started feeling nauseous, Kumar said in his complaint to the police. He informed the shift manager and subsequently, the police. Kumar was taken to the Lady Hardinge Hospital for a medical examination, the police said. A piece of plastic was found in the burger that caused an injury to his pharynx. Kumar was later discharged, they added. The police registered a case and arrested the shift manager of the outlet. He was later granted bail.

