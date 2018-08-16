Delhi man held for fatally stabbing sister-in-law, her nephew

crime

A man stabbed to death his widowed sister-in-law and her nephew who had come visiting and injured her son early on Thursday in central Delhi over a domestic dispute, police said.

Accused Rajkumar murdered his sister-in-law Kaushalaya, 55, her nephew Purshottam, 30, and injured her son Rohit, 25, in Paharganj area, a police official said.

Rajkumar's younger brother Tarachand called the police early on Thursday, following which police found the three injured in their house. They were taken to hospital, where Purshottam and Kaushalaya were declared brought dead. Rohit is undergoing treatment.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Mandeep Singh Randhawa said that the victims were attacked with a hoe and a kitchen knife.

The crime was committed when the three were asleep. Purshottam and Kaushalaya were found lying in a pool of blood on a bed on the first floor of the house, while Rohit was lying injured on the second floor, Randhawa said.

Rajkumar was arrested from his hideout in Paharganj and a case of murder and attempt to murder registered against him on the statement of Tarachand, the officer added.

After the death of Kaushalaya's husband a few years ago, Rajkumar used to fight with her. The accused, who is unemployed, said Kaushalaya, Purshottam and other family members used to quarrel with him over a house he had bought in a slum in east Delhi's Gokulpuri from the sale proceeds of land in their native place Hapur in Uttar Pradesh.

Purshottam had come visiting his aunt Kaushalaya on Monday from Hapur and slapped Rajkumar two-three times on Wednesday following arguments, following which the accused planned to kill them.

