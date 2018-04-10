Delhi: Man involved in 400 robbery cases arrested

"With his arrest, 21 cases of automobile thefts have been worked out so far," Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Omvir Singh said

The Delhi police arrested a 34-year-old man who was involved in more than 400 robbery cases over a period of nine years. After the arrest on Tuesday, the police were able to recover 12 stolen motorcycles from him.

"Accused Mohammad Imran, of Lohiya Nagar in Meerut in Uttar Pradesh, would travel from his home to Delhi in the bus and steal motorcycles parked in commercial areas using master keys. He would often steal more than one vehicle in a day," Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Omvir Singh said.

"With his arrest, 21 cases of automobile thefts have been worked out so far," he added. The officer said Imran had admitted involvement in over 400 robbery cases.

