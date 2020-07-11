Delhi man killed after he asks neighbour to return borrowed money

A 26-year-old man was stabbed to death in South West Delhi's Sagarapur area after he asked his neighbour to pay back the loan of Rs 5,000, police said on Friday. Accused Ashish, a daily wager has been arrested in connection with the case.



A senior police official said: "They both were neighbours as well as friends and resided in Sagarpur. The deceased Kapil had given Rs 5,000 to Ashish. When Kapil asked for his amount back, Ashish stabbed him to death."



Police added that on Thursday there was a heated argument between the two over monetary affairs and in a fit of rage Ashish killed his neighbour Kapil.

