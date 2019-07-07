Delhi man stabs mother for not giving money to buy liquor

crime

The accused, who surrendered before the police, alleged that he killed his mother in anger after she refused to give him money to purchase liquor

Representational image

New Delhi: In a shocking incident, a man in an inebriated state allegedly stabbed his mother to death in Model Town last night, police said on Sunday. The accused, who surrendered before the police, alleged that he killed his mother in a rage after she refused to give him money to purchase liquor. "A man came to us in the morning and alleged that he killed his mother after she denied him a certain amount to purchase liquor. We have taken him into custody for interrogation," police stated. The mother has been identified as Asha Devi and the accused as Deepak, respectively. The deceased used to work as a maid at various houses. An FIR has been registered and an investigation is underway.

In another incident, a housewife was stabbed to death by her friend in Kalyan's APMC market in broad daylight. Kalyan Bazarpeth police arrested the accused within an hour. As per the police, they received a call about a woman being stabbed by a person several times. The woman was identified as Sanam Sachin Karotiya, who is a resident of Unit number 3, Ulhasnagar. The woman was declared dead at the Rukmini Bai hospital. DCP Vivek Pansare of Kalyan Division told Mumbai Mirror, “The incident took place around 1630 hours. She was stabbed several times on her stomach and chest by the accused with the help of a knife."

With inputs from ANI

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates