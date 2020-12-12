Delhi man, trying to stop fight, dies after being stabbed 22 times

A man died after he was stabbed 22 times, while his two friends were injured in a fight with another group of three people, including a juvenile, the police said on Friday.

The man has been identified as Neeraj and his two injured friends have been identified as Mukesh and Rakesh - both work as contractual security guards in Safdarjung hospital, they said.

According to the police, two of the three accused persons -- Krishan and Ravi -- also used to work at the same hospital, but were replaced by Mukesh and Rakesh which resulted in enmity and the two hatched a conspiracy to attack Mukesh and Rakesh, the police said.

The incident took place on Wednesday night when Mukesh and Rakesh left their workplace after finishing their shift. They were also accompanied by their friend Neeraj.

On the way, they were intercepted by Krishan and Ravi, who were accompanied by their juvenile associate.

A heated argument ensued between the two groups and soon the verbal confrontation turned violent.

The accused attacked Mukesh and Rakesh, and when Neeraj tried to intervene, they stabbed him, the police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Ingit Pratap Singh said a case of murder was registered and two people were arrested, while the juvenile was detained.

