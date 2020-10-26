Delhi man who came to Mumbai to snatch jewellery nabbed with aide

Based on a complaint filed by a woman last week, the Malad police arrested two chain-snatchers, one of whom had come to Mumbai from Delhi with the sole intention of robbing women of jewellery during Navratri.

He had rented a house for 10 days and had planned a number of robberies along with his accomplice in Malad, Borivli and Kandivli areas. The arrested accused have been identified as Rajesh alias Vijay Khichchad, 32, and Ravi Bagdi, 26.

While investigating the incident that happened on October 18 at Sundar Nagar area of Malad, sub-inspector NH Bansode along with his team under the supervision of senior inspector George Fernandez, traced the bike used by the accused for the crime to Bimbissar Nagar in Jogeshwari East from where they were arrested on October 23.

Requesting anonymity, a police officer said, “Based on the details given by the complainant, we checked more than 100 CCTV footages and traced the bike to Jogeshwari East. Then we laid a trap and arrested the duo on October 23.”

During interrogation accused Khichchad revealed that earlier he used to live in Mumbai but later shifted to Delhi where he had more than 80 snatching and robbery cases against his name at various police stations. He further told the cops that he came to Mumbai on October 14 and took a house at Anand Nagar in Andheri on rent for 10 days.

An officer said that he took help from Bagdi and the bike from his relative. After changing the vehicle’s number plate, he robbed a woman in Sundar Nagar, which was his first attempt after landing in the city, he added.

Another cop said, “The accused has confessed to the crime. We have recovered the bike and the gold chain, which they had snatched, and registered an FIR against them under Sections 392 and 34 of IPC. After being produced in court, they were remanded in police custody.”

