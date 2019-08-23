Search

Delhi Metro hits 25k followers' mark on Twitter

Published: Aug 23, 2019, 22:25 IST | mid-day online correspondent

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation had created an account on the micro-blogging site on December 20 last year

Delhi Metro hits 25k followers' mark on Twitter
DMRC gets 25k followers on Twitter. Pic/ DMRC's Twitter

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation'S Twitter account crossed the mark of 25000 followers. "We've just hit 25,000 followers! Thank you all for being a part of our 25-year journey. #25YearsOlderAndWiser #25K," it tweeted on Friday.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation had created an account on the micro-blogging site on December 20 last year to keep commuters informed about delays in metro services and other announcements. The mass transit operator later widened its social media outreach and opened pages on Instagram as well as Facebook. The DMRC will celebrate 25 years of its existence. Various programmes are being held to mark the occasion. The Delhi Metro currently has an operational network of 343 km and has 250 stations. The network consists of eight-colour coded lines.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from Agencies

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
Loading...

Tags

delhi metro rail corporation

Raj Thackeray calls for peace, gets support from cousin Uddhav Thackeray

NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK