Delhi Metro hits 25k followers' mark on Twitter

national

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation had created an account on the micro-blogging site on December 20 last year

DMRC gets 25k followers on Twitter. Pic/ DMRC's Twitter

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation'S Twitter account crossed the mark of 25000 followers. "We've just hit 25,000 followers! Thank you all for being a part of our 25-year journey. #25YearsOlderAndWiser #25K," it tweeted on Friday.

We’ve just hit 25000 followers! Thank you all for being a part of our 25-year journey. #25YearsOlderAndWiser #25K pic.twitter.com/c9EVNtpaSe — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) August 23, 2019

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation had created an account on the micro-blogging site on December 20 last year to keep commuters informed about delays in metro services and other announcements. The mass transit operator later widened its social media outreach and opened pages on Instagram as well as Facebook. The DMRC will celebrate 25 years of its existence. Various programmes are being held to mark the occasion. The Delhi Metro currently has an operational network of 343 km and has 250 stations. The network consists of eight-colour coded lines.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from Agencies