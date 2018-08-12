Delhi Metro parking lots to remain shut on Independence Day

national

The Delhi Metro has decided to close all its parking lots on the eve of Independence day, in view of security concerns, it announced on Sunday. "Parking facilities will not be available at Delhi Metro stations from 6 a.m. on August 14 (Tuesday) till 2 p.m. on August 15 (Wednesday), in view of the security measures adopted on the occasion of Independence Day," the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said in a statement.

It has also instructed all its parking contractors to use this opportunity for cleaning the parking lots in the spirit of the 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyan'. The DMRC will also depute its officials to inspect the parking sites for strict compliance.

