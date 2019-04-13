Delhi Metro services on Blue line briefly disrupted

Published: Apr 13, 2019, 12:33 IST | PTI

The DMRC informed later that the services have been resumed

Delhi Metro services on Blue line briefly disrupted
Representational image

New Delhi: The services on Delhi Metro's Blue line towards Dwarka were briefly disrupted on Saturday morning due to presence of a man on the track at Tilak Nagar station.

"Delay in service from Rajiv Chowk to Dwarka due to person on track at Tilak Nagar. Normal service on other lines," the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said on Twitter. The DMRC informed later that the services have been resumed. Further details on how the man landed up on the train track are awaited

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Tags

delhidelhi metro rail corporationnew delhidwarkanational news

Metro services suspended at Delhi's Shahdara metro station

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK