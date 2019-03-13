Delhi Metro train evacuated after smoke

national

A Delhi Metro train going towards Noida was evacuated and taken off service after smoke was detected in its last coach on Wednesday.

Representational image

Smoke was reported at around 2.35 p.m. at the Pragati Maidan Station on the Blue Line. Passengers were asked to deboard at the next station, Delhi Metro said in a statement. This hampered Metro traffic on that line for a brief period.



The train was withdrawn from service and sent for investigation, an official said.

