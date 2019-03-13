Delhi Metro train evacuated after smoke

Published: Mar 13, 2019, 17:19 IST | IANS

A Delhi Metro train going towards Noida was evacuated and taken off service after smoke was detected in its last coach on Wednesday.

Delhi Metro train evacuated after smoke
Representational image

A Delhi Metro train going towards Noida was evacuated and taken off service after smoke was detected in its last coach on Wednesday.

Smoke was reported at around 2.35 p.m. at the Pragati Maidan Station on the Blue Line. Passengers were asked to deboard at the next station, Delhi Metro said in a statement. This hampered Metro traffic on that line for a brief period. 

The train was withdrawn from service and sent for investigation, an official said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Tags

delhi metro rail corporationnoida

DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.

Brave IAF pilot Abhinandan Varthaman to be released by Pakistan

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK
The Guide Restaurant Awards 2019
Vote for your fave Bombay Adda from 6 nominees

Vote for your fave Bombay Adda from 6 nominees