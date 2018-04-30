Delhi minorities panel seeks clarification on Friday Namaz

The move came after a delegation of Muslim teachers in Delhi met the Commission Chairman Zafarul Islam Khan and sought his help



Representation Pic/Getty Images

The Delhi Minorities Commission has sent a query to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs seeking clarification over a provision that allows the Muslim employees of the government attend the Friday Namaz during work hours.

The move came after a delegation of Muslim teachers in Delhi met the Commission Chairman Zafarul Islam Khan and sought his help. The delegation of teachers from schools run by the Delhi government and civic bodies said on Fridays, they faced difficulty in attending Namaz as they needed to reach their schools 15 minutes before 1 am, which clashes with their prayer time, Khan said.

"The teachers cited an MHA order of 1954 that said Muslim government employees have the right to offer Friday prayer but a deduction from their salary could be made for the working time used in it."

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever