Delhi: Odd-even scheme returns from November 4

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal informed on Friday that the odd-even road rationing scheme will be implemented again in the national capital from November 4 to 15.

He said the move was aimed at combating high levels of air pollution in winters when crop burning takes place in neighbouring states, PTI reported.

"Every year in winters Delhi turns into a gas chamber from the smoke emanating from adjoining states like Punjab, Haryana, etc. due to the burning of stubble," Kejriwal said in a press conference. The chief minister also announced his seven-point agenda to tackle air pollution due to crop burning which includes distribution of the N95 masks, mechanised sweeping of roads, tree plantation, and special plans for 12 pollution hot spots in the city.

Under the scheme, that got mixed reactions from the people, odd and even-numbered vehicles would ply on alternate days. Some commuters lauded the chief minister’s decision saying that it would help curb air pollution whereas some were of the opinion that the government should look for other alternatives than implementing this scheme. Last year, traffic was reduced at major junctions and the air also got comparatively cleaner. It is a good move by the Delhi government," a resident told ANI.

On the other hand, a resident who owns a car told ANI, "I have a CNG car, so I do not have a problem. But, it is high time that the government must come out with an alternative plan. Each year, they introduce this scheme. They should look for a permanent solution."

Meanwhile, Union transport minister Nitin Gadkari begged to differ saying that the odd-even scheme need not be implemented in the national capital. “Now there is no such need (odd-even scheme) because the new ring road we have built is helping reduce pollution in Delhi to a certain extent. Besides, my ministry is pursuing road works of about Rs 50,000 crore. Cleaning of the Yamuna and other works to curb pollution are also underway," he said in an event in Nagpur. "I think Delhi will be pollution-free in two years time," he also asserted.

With inputs from ANI and PTI

