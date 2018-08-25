Delhi: Of 33 convicted by High Court, 12 jailed for life

national

The court mentions that instances of atrocities against SCs have not abated even after 71 years of Independence

Mirchpur Dalit members sit inside a secured camp in Hisar. Pic/PTI

The Delhi High Court on Friday overturned the acquittal of 20 persons in the 2010 Mirchpur Dalit killing case, while observing that instances of atrocities against Scheduled Castes have not abated even after 71 years of Independence. The high court also upheld the conviction of 13 persons by the trial court and enhanced the punishment of some of the convicts.

A 60-year-old Dalit man and his physically challenged daughter were burnt alive by members of the Jat community in Mirchpur village in Haryana's Hisar district in April 2010. With today's verdict, 12 out of 33 convicts are sentenced to life imprisonment for the offences, including murder under the IPC and committing mischief by fire or explosive substance by a member of a community other than SC/ST, intending to cause damage property of a member of the Scheduled Caste or Scheduled Tribe community under the SC/ST (Prevention Of Atrocities) Act.

Atrocities against minorities continue

Apr 21, 2010: A 70-year-old man and his 18-year-old daughter burnt alive allegedly by a mob of over 100 people belonging to the Jat community at Mirchpur village. Over 150 Dalit families flee the village and take shelter at a temple in Delhi.

Aug: Haryana police arrests the accused.

Dec 8: SC transfers the case to Delhi to ensure fair trial

Dec 23: Additional Sessions Judge Kamini Lau starts hearing the case.

Jan 9, 2011: Court orders transfer of the accused to Tihar. A total of 98 accused shifted. Out of 103, five are juveniles and one out on bail.

Jan 15: Jat community, to which accused belong, protests the transfer of case.

Jan 20: CBI asked to take over the probe.

Feb 1: Court orders deployment of CRPF at Mirchpur village to protect witnesses.

Mar 10: Trial court passes order on charge against 97 persons.

Sept 24: Trial court convicts 15, acquits 82 persons.

Oct 31: Three convicts get life term, five awarded five year jail and remaining seven released on probation.

2012: Convicts, victims and state move Delhi HC against their conviction and sentencing.

May 16, 2018: HC reserves verdict on the appeals.

