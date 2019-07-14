Delhi Police arrest ATM fraudster, recovers 20 ATM cards, smartphones

national

A team led by Station House Officer (SHO) Mukesh Walia was investigating a July 4 case of fraudulent transaction worth Rs 72,790

Representation Image

The police laid a trap and arrested a man from Sangam Vihar area here for allegedly swapping ATM cards of several victims and withdrawing money from their accounts.

"The accused - Esha Khan - is a resident of Gathor Palwal in Haryana. He was arrested on July 7 and 20 ATM cards, two smartphones and Rs 30,000 cash was recovered from his possession," Deputy Commissioner of Police Chinmoy Bansal said in a statement on Sunday.

A team led by Station House Officer (SHO) Mukesh Walia was investigating a July 4 case of fraudulent transaction worth Rs 72,790.

"During the probe, the police analyzed the CCTV footage from the ATM Booth and roads. It revealed that the accused was standing behind the victim at the ATM booth to note the ATM PIN. Then, he swapped the ATM on the pretext of helping them," the statement said.

According to the police, Khan is an addict and a school drop-out, who used to work as unskilled labor. He allegedly started cheating people to earn quick money.

"The accused allegedly withdrew Rs 30,000 from an ATM and purchased two smartphones from a mobile shop at Sangam Vihar worth Rs 42,790 using the ATM card of the victim," the statement said. Khan was also arrested in a similar case of Sangam Vihar police station back in 2018.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates