MENU

Mumbai Guide

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Photos

News

Videos

Sports

Corporate

Search

Delhi Police arrest three persons with IEDs

Published: Nov 25, 2019, 16:07 IST | PTI |

The accused have been identified as Mukadir Islam, Ranjeet Ali and Jameel Luit, all in their early twenties

This picture has been used for representational purpose only
This picture has been used for representational purpose only

The Delhi Police on Monday said a terror strike was averted after it apprehended three persons from Assam with Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs).


Pramod Singh Kushwah, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) said the accused have been identified as Mukadir Islam, Ranjeet Ali and Jameel Luit, all in their early twenties.

Further details are awaited.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
Loading...

Tags

delhinew delhinational news

Agra police busts examination leak racket, arrests six persons

NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK