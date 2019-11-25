Delhi Police arrest three persons with IEDs

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

The Delhi Police on Monday said a terror strike was averted after it apprehended three persons from Assam with Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs).

DCP Pramod Kushwaha, Delhi Police Special Cell: A terror strike has been averted as three persons have been apprehended with Improvised explosive devices (IED). pic.twitter.com/R7uUx598iM — ANI (@ANI) November 25, 2019



Pramod Singh Kushwah, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) said the accused have been identified as Mukadir Islam, Ranjeet Ali and Jameel Luit, all in their early twenties.

Further details are awaited.

