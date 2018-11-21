Delhi Police arrests Arvind Kejriwal's attacker, calls him 'unstable'

national

The police said that they have registered a case in the matter while adding that no formal complaint has been received from the Chief Minister Secretariat yet

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Tuesday arrested the man who allegedly attacked Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal with chilli powder. The police further informed that 40-year-old Anil Kumar Sharma, the attacker was found to be "unstable and incoherent".

"The accused Anil Sharma has been arrested. A case has been taken up for investigation. Since the accused has threatened Chief Minster, a joint interrogation was conducted by Intelligence Bureau, special cell and local police. He was found to be unstable and incoherent," the Delhi Police said.

"After taking suo-motu cognisance, a case has been registered. No formal complaint has been received from the Chief Minister Secretariat. A cognisable offence at prima facie made out. Therefore, a case has been registered under Sections 186, 353, 332 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC)," the Delhi Police said.

Earlier, the Delhi Police, in a statement, had said that the chilli powder, which was found on the floor of the Delhi Secretariat may have fallen out of Sharma's hand and the attack may have been unintentional.

"Sharma had gone to the Chief Minister's office to submit a complaint with a staff member's reference. After handing over the complaint to the minister, he bent down to touch his feet during which Kejriwal's security persons intervened and his spectacles fell down," reads the statement.

"Subsequently, security personnel moved him aside and found him carrying a pouch in his hand which apparently contained chilli powder, which later got torn," the statement added.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) criticised the Delhi Police's statement and accused them of lying on record. "Instead of owning up its serious lapses, the Delhi Police is spreading lies under political pressure. Delhi government will explore all legal options to deal with the situation," the Kejriwal-led government said in a statement.