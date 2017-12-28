Delhi Police ASI commits suicide by shooting himself

A Delhi Police Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) committed suicide by shooting himself with his service revolver here, officials said on Thursday

New Delhi: A Delhi Police Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) committed suicide by shooting himself with his service revolver in New Delhi, officials said on Thursday.The police said the deceased, Ramesh, was posted at the Rohini South police station.

"After Ramesh completed his shift on Wednesday, he went to rest on the third floor. He was found dead on Thursday morning with a bullet injury on his chest. His service revolver was found near him," Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajneesh Gupta said.

"We are investigating the matter. It is surprising that no one heard the gun shot," Gupta added.

Ramesh was a native of Bihar and lived with his family at the Police Colony in Narela.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, current affairs from Mumbai, local news, crime news and breaking headlines here

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai, National and International news here

Download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get updates on all the latest and trending stories on the go