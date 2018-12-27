Delhi Police aspirant stabbed to death

crime

Police said the incident occurred on Wednesday night in Bhajanpura, north-east Delhi

Representational Image

A youth who appeared for a Delhi Police exam was stabbed by an unknown person and his friend suffered critical injuries when he came to his rescue in north Delhi, police said on Thursday.

"The local police reached the spot and admitted the victims, identified as Prem Sanu Gaur and Dev Sharma, in a nearby hospital. Gaur succumbed to his injuries during treatment while Sharma is undergoing treatment," said Atul Kumar Thakur, DCP.

"Sharma stays in Bhajanpura and worked as a mechanic, while Gaur stayed in Kadipur and was a student. Gaur had recently appeared for a Delhi Police's Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) exam," Thakur said.

"The CCTV footage of nearby shops is being scanned to establish the identity of the accused," the DCP added.

