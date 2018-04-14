Delhi police books JNU teacher on molestation charges

A complaint was filed against Ajay Kumar, a faculty member at the university's School of Social Sciences

The Delhi Police has booked another Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) professor for allegedly molesting a student, it said on Saturday.

A complaint was filed on Friday against Ajay Kumar, a faculty member at the university's School of Social Sciences.

"A student of JNU has complained against a professor at the Vasant Kunj Police Station that he misbehaved with her two days back. An FIR under Section 354 of the Indian Penal Code for sexual harassment has been lodged. We are investigating the matter," a senior police officer told IANS.

The university administration, however, said it had not received any complaint of molestation from any student.

"We don't know of the particulars of the case. Unless a student files a complaint with the Internal Complaints Committee of the university, we cannot take any action," JNU Registrar Pramod Kumar told IANS.

This is third case of molestation in the university in a month. Four professors in two different cases were accused of harassment earlier.

A police complaint was filed only in one case, while in the other case where three professors were accused of harassment, a complaint was raised internally.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever