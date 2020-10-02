Delhi Police bust racket supplying stolen bikes to snatchers

The Delhi Police have busted a chain of auto lifters and middlemen who used to provide bikes and scooties for snatching in Delhi on commission basis.

In a major offensive against the auto lifters under operation 'Eagle Eye', the Delhi Police have arrested 14 persons and recovered 116 bikes from Outer Delhi.

"For the last few months, it was noticed that snatchers were using stolen motorcycles to commit crimes in the Outer District area. It was revealed that there was a nexus between the auto lifters, middlemen and snatchers.

"The auto lifters used to provide stolen bikes or scooties to some middlemen, who supplied the stolen vehicles to snatchers and robbers on commission basis," said A. Koan, DCP, Outer Delhi.

It was also revealed that these criminals hardly parked the stolen vehicles outside their residences, and rather preferred to park them near parks or other parking lots.

During sustained interrogation of the arrested persons, it was revealed that high-end motorcycles were provided to some criminals by the syndicate on high rent for entertaining their girlfriends, while the low-end bikes were given to snatchers and robbers on commission basis.

According to the police, Vikram, the mastermind of the syndicate, is a history-sheeter involved in 89 cases. He was arrested under the MCOCA in 2015, but was acquitted in 2018. In his absence, Rashid looked after the functioning of the syndicate. Vikram was released on parole two months ago.

The 14 accused were arrested from Raj Park and Mangol Puri areas and 116 stolen vehicles were recovered from different places following their tip-offs.

