Mumbai, Delhi Police caution people against taking part in 'Kiki' dance challenge

On July 26, the Mumbai Police had also warned people against taking part in the challenge and risking one's life and also the lives of others. Even the Bengaluru Police had cautioned people against taking part in the challenge

For a glimpse of the first kiki challenge video by theshiggyshow

On July 26, the Mumbai Police had warned people against taking part in the challenge and risking one's life and also the lives of others. Even the Bengaluru Police had cautioned people against taking part in the challenge.

Not just a risk for you but your act can put life of others at risk too. Desist from public nuisance or face the music ! #DanceYourWayToSafety #InMySafetyFeelingsChallenge pic.twitter.com/gY2txdcxWZ

— Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) July 26, 2018



The Delhi Police today cautioned people against taking part in the viral 'Kiki' dance challenge inspired by a popular song of Canadian rapper Drake. As part of the dance challenge, people jump out of a slowly moving car and dance alongside it to Drake's song 'In my Feelings'. Posting a picture of a man dancing on the road alongside an ambulance with its doors open, the Delhi Police tweeted, "Dancing on the roads can open new doors for you."

Dance on the floors, not on the roads!

#KikiChallenge is not worth the fun.#InMyFeelings Keep #Delhi roads safe for all. pic.twitter.com/8BZcl5H78S — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) July 31, 2018

"Dance on the floors, not on the roads! #KikiChallenge is not worth the fun.#InMyFeelings Keep #Delhi roads safe for all," it said.

In Punjab, the music video has been widely circulated on Whatsapp and Instagram. While in some videos youngsters can be seen shaking a leg to the Punjabi version of the song. The #kikichallenge craze began on June 30 when comedian Shiggy posted a video on his Instagram handle where he is seen dancing on the song on a busy road stretch. While there are hundreds of such videos few of them also show people crashing into poles and tripping over the potholes. In another clip, a woman's handbag was stolen while she was attempting the dance challenge.

So this is specially for you benu @benafshasoonawalla since you have officially NAILED THIS ONE COMPLETELY and for looking STUNNING in this song ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂ¤ÂÂÂ and for singing an amazing one @suyyashrai @starboyloc , it is an amazing amazing track and is on the top of my playlist .LOVED IT pic.twitter.com/NAI8SvaaBz — Priyank Sharma (@ipriyanksharmaa) July 22, 2018

The Kiki challenge has already been banned in countries like Spain, Egypt, and the UAE. Whereas here in India TV and Bollywood actors such as Nora Fatehi, Adah Sharma, and Priyank Sharma have posted videos of them dancing to Drak's song outside a moving car.

With inputs from PTI

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates