Delhi Police chief bans flying of objects until Independence Day

The Delhi Police Commissioner on Tuesday banned flying of objects in the national capital from July 25 as a precautionary measure for the Independence Day. The order by Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik will remain in force up to August 15.

It prohibits flying of "sub-conventional aerial platforms" like paragliders, para-motors, hang-gliders, UAVs, UASs, microlight aircraft, remotely piloted aircraft, hot air balloons, small sized powered aircraft, quadcopters, or para jumping from aircraft.

"It has been reported that certain criminal, antisocial elements or terrorists inimical to India may pose a threat to the safety of the general public, dignitaries and vital installations by using sub-conventional aerial platforms," Patnaik said in his order.

Hence, he said, flying of objects over the jurisdiction of National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi on the occasion of Independence Day celebrations 2018 is prohibited and shall be punishable as per the law.

