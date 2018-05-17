Delhi Police constable, his associate arrested for kidnapping, assaulting pedestrain

Based on a CCTV footage from the crime spot, Mohammad Idresh, who was posted in Shahdara, and his associate Jai Prakash were arrested on Wednesday, said a police officer

A Delhi Police constable and his associate were arrested on the charges of kidnapping, assaulting and robbing a pedestrian in Ghazipur market on Tuesday, police said on Thursday. The incident occurred in Ghazipur when 29-year-old Taslim was assaulted and kidnapped by Jai Prakash and Mohammad Idresh, police said.

Based on a CCTV footage from the crime spot, Idresh, who was posted in Shahdara, and his associate Jai Prakash were arrested on Wednesday, said a police officer.

In his complaint, the victim said he was passing by Ghazipur market when two men in civilian clothes on a motorbike stopped him and took him to an isolated building where he was assaulted. The police officer said that during the investigation it was found that the accused snatched Rs 4,000 and a mobile phone from Taslim.

