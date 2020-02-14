Delhi police get 12-day custody of bookie Sanjeev Chawla

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Thursday sent Sanjeev Chawla, a cricket bookie extradited to India from the United Kingdom, to police custody for 12 days on Thursday. Earlier, Chawla was presented in the court of Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Sudhir Kumar Sirohi.

The Crime Branch of the Delhi Police, seeking his 14-day custody, told the court: "He is the main conspirator and kingpin of the racket. He is accused of fixing cricket matches in Nagpur, Vadodara, Kochi, Mumbai, and Jamshedpur." The investigating officer also claimed that Chawla needs to be taken to the Taj Hotel in Mumbai and confronted with evidence gathered. "It's a big conspiracy. Multiple countries are involved. A commission conducted an enquiry in South Africa too," he told the court.

On the other hand, defence strongly opposed the remand plea. Chawla is one of the main accused in the 2000 match-fixing scandal that also involved former South African captain Hansie Cronje. Delhi Police had filed a charge sheet in 2013, naming him and five others, including late Cronje, for conspiracy to cheat.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever