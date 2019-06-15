Delhi police give befitting reply to Arvind Kejriwal's attacks on Twitter

national

In a tweet, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal sought Lieutenant Governor's intervention after five murders were reported in 24 hours -- in all the cases the accused had shot the victim

Arvind Kejriwal with Manish Sisodia. Pic/ AFP

Responding to attacks of Delhi Chief Minister on the law and order situation of the national capital, the Delhi police took to Twitter and presented the recent data that supported the department, overseen by the Union Home Ministry.

Five murders in Delhi in last 24 hours is an extremely serious situation.

I appeal to @LtGovDelhi & @HMOIndia to urgently look into the law and order situation of the national capital — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) June 14, 2019

In a tweet, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal sought Lieutenant Governor's intervention after five murders were reported in 24 hours -- in all the cases the accused had shot the victim.

"Five murders in Delhi in the last 24 hours is an extremely serious situation. I appeal to Lieutenant Governor & the Home Ministry to urgently look into the law and order situation of the national capital", Kejriwal tweeted on Friday evening.

The tweet did not go down well with the Delhi police which was quick to respond. The police put the data on the micro-blogging site which indicated that the crime in the national capital was on a decline.

The murders have all been confirmed to be personal enmity related. Accused previously known to victim & already arrested in some cases. Overall heinous crime in 2019 is down by 10.5%

Crime by use of fire arms is down by 5.65%

Crime against women is down by 11.5%@ArvindKejriwal — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) June 14, 2019

Delhi Police tweeted, "The murders have been confirmed to be personal enmity-related. The overall heinous crime in 2019 is down by 10.5%, crime by use of firearms is down by 5.65% and crime against women is down by 11.5%." The department then tagged the Delhi Chief Minister at the end of the comment.

The tweet by the Delhi Chief Minister came after the national capital witnessed five murders within 24 hours, in all of them the accused used firearms. Outer Delhi witnessed two murders in separate instances, in one of them the victim was shot over a financial dispute while in another case, the victim was shot dead due to personal enmity.

In yet another case, two men were shot dead by unidentified bike-borne men in East Delhi's Nandnagari area. The case, which appears to be in a series of gang wars in the capital, the Delhi police has neither denied nor accepted the gang war angle.

