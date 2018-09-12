Delhi Police head constable shot dead by unidentified miscreants

crime

The deceased, Ram Avtar was posted as a head constable at South Delhi's Ambedkar Nagar Police Station

Representational Picture

A Delhi Police head constable was shot dead allegedly by an unidentified man in the Jaitpur area here, an official said on Wednesday. The deceased was identified as Ram Avtar who was posted as a head constable at South Delhi's Ambedkar Nagar Police Station, they said.

The incident took place on Tuesday night when he was going to a shop near his house in Southeast Delhi's Jaitpur area, a senior police officer said. He said that Avtar had returned home around 8 pm after completing his duty and was attacked between 10:30 pm and 10:45 pm.

The official said police are probing all angles and a search is underway to nab the perpetrators.

