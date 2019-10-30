MENU

Delhi Police: Man stabbed to death in quarrel over petty issue

Updated: Oct 30, 2019, 11:51 IST | PTI | New Delhi

The victim was rushed to the hospital but he died due to the loss of blood. A case was registered after which Gaurav was arrested, said police, adding efforts are on to arrest other accused

This picture has been used for representational purposes only
This picture has been used for representational purposes only

New Delhi: A 26-year-old man was stabbed to death following a quarrel over a petty issue in Outer North Delhi's Samaypur Badli area, police said on Tuesday.

One of the assailants has been arrested, said police, adding a hunt is on to nab others involved in the killing. Police said victim Vikram, a resident of Raja Vihar, succumbed to a stab injury near his temple. He died while undergoing treatment at Baba Sahib Ambedkar Hospital. Vikram was admitted to the hospital by his brother Bittu, who earlier saw his friends Praveen, Pankaj, Gaurav and Kuldeep quarrelling with him.

During preliminary investigation, it was revealed that a quarrel took place among them over a petty matter related to some work which was to be done around two to three months back, a senior police officer said. In a fit of rage, the assailants hit Vikram with a sharp object near ear. The victim was rushed to the hospital but he died due to the loss of blood. A case was registered after which Gaurav was arrested, said police, adding efforts are on to arrest other accused.

