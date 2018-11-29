Delhi Police officer commits suicide

national

The incident occurred at 10 a.m. The deceased jumped from the window of his office

Representational Image

Suffering from depression, an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) in Delhi Police on Thursday committed suicide here by jumping from the 10th floor of the Police Headquarters, police said.

Prem Bhallabh, 55, was being treated for depression at the Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital for the last 28 days, ACP Anil Mittal said.

The incident occurred at 10 a.m. The deceased jumped from the window of his office, Mittal said.

Police personnel deployed at the ground floor heard a loud thud and rushed to the spot. They rushed him to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead.

Prem Bhallabh was posted in the Crime and Traffic wing of Delhi Police.

