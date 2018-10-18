Delhi police officials meet foreign students residing in city, assure them of safety

crime

Representational Picture

Delhi Police officials met the representatives of the Foreign National Students' Association (FNSA) at the IGI Airport to discuss the problems faced by foreign students in Delhi, the police said Wednesday.

A meeting with the representatives of FNSA was held at Mehram Nagar Wednesday, which was headed by Devesh Chandra Srivastava, Joint CP (Southern Range). Additional DCPs of all the districts, along with foreign students, attended it, said Sanjay Bhatia, DCP (IGIA Airport).

Srivastava briefed the students about the agenda of the meeting and suggested various ways to them so that they can be safe in Delhi during their stay. They were also apprised of the special helpline number of the Delhi Police -- 8750871111 -- for foreign nationals. They were assured that the police would be sensitive to their problems and issues, the DCP added.

