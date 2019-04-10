Delhi Police recover Rs 1 crore from trader's car

crime

Income Tax officials have been called for further investigation

Representational picture

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has recovered Rs 1 crore cash from the BMW car of a spice trader in south Delhi, a police officer said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday night, when a police team was conducting a routine check of vehicles in the Vasant Vihar area, material considered objectionable in view of the forthcoming general elections were also seized along with cash, Deputy Commissioner of Police Devendra Arya said.

Income Tax officials have been called for further investigation.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates