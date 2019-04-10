Delhi Police recover Rs 1 crore from trader's car

Published: Apr 10, 2019, 15:11 IST | IANS

Income Tax officials have been called for further investigation

Delhi Police recover Rs 1 crore from trader's car
Representational picture

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has recovered Rs 1 crore cash from the BMW car of a spice trader in south Delhi, a police officer said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday night, when a police team was conducting a routine check of vehicles in the Vasant Vihar area, material considered objectionable in view of the forthcoming general elections were also seized along with cash, Deputy Commissioner of Police Devendra Arya said.

Income Tax officials have been called for further investigation.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Tags

new delhi

Nagpur: Police arrest three man, recovers cocaine worth Rs 60 lakh

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK
Story of the day
Miss T wins the Best New Restaurant gong at the mid-day Guide Awards

Miss T wins the Best New Restaurant gong at the mid-day Guide Awards